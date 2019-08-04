NCFD: Four apartments damaged after a fire Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that affected four apartments Saturday evening.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 5:29 p.m. reporting an “apartment has flames coming out of the window” on Gullah Avenue. North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the call along with Charleston County EMS. A 9-1-1 caller reported that they saw people evacuating the multi-family home.

NCFD spokeswoman Stephanie Julazadeh said the first arriving firefighters reported heavy fire and black smoke coming from the second story of a four-apartment home. A fire attack was initiated in the second story apartment. Firefighters conducted a search of all four apartments. All occupants had evacuated.

The second story apartment sustained heavy fire and water damage. The other three apartments sustained water and smoke damage. Residents from the multi-family home are being assisted by Red Cross. A fire investigation is in progress. There were no injuries reported.