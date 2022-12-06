NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after a Tuesday morning shooting injured one.

According to NCPD, police responded to an “unknown situation” on Sorrell Avenue just before 9 a.m. Tuesday

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment – his condition is unknown.

“One male suspect and a female witness are currently being interviewed,” NCPD said.

Police say the situation was domestic in nature and not a random incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with more information to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.