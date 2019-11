NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police say two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night.

NCPD is once scene of a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. at 2455 Prospect Drive. According to Karley Ash with NCPD, once officers arrived on scene they found two people dead and third person with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. An incident report will be released once it’s available.