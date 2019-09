NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Karley Ash with NCPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 5700 block of Dundrum Street around 2 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, officers found two males dead inside of a house.

Officials have not released any further details. The coroner will release the names of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.