NCPD Hopes To Give Closure to Families Affected By Unsolved Cases

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston detectives are trying to crack down on a handful of cases from 2019. ​

This afternoon detectives reviewed 4 unsolved cases from this year and are turning to the community for help.

This year there’s been 25 homicides and 21 of them solved​.

But still there’s four cases still open. ​

Officials say that often, these homicides aren’t random and usually involve two people that know each other. ​

To wrap up the year of cases, detectives are asking for the community to help out by coming forward with any kind of information. ​

“All of us would agree that our number one resource is the citizens in the community, the people who we work with and that’s something that we are working hard towards and we are working hard towards building relationships with these communities. Of the 21 cases that we have solved a big reason why is because the community comes forward and they cooperate,” says Deputy Chief Greg Gomes, North Charleston Police Department.

If you’d like to report a tip anonymously you can call crime stoppers​.

North Charleston police also have an email and text system set up to receive information.