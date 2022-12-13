NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after officers found a man dead inside a vehicle.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a reported accident around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street.

Officers found a deceased man inside a vehicle on the scene.

Limited information was immediately available.

An investigation is underway by the NCPD traffic unit, detectives, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with more details to come as we learn more.