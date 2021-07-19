NCPD: Late Sunday night shooting on Rivers Avenue leaves two injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NCPD officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue in front of the Southern Motor Company in reference to a male who was shot multiple times.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:04 P.M., and when they arrived, they located a male victim at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Barnwell Avenue, according to NCPD.

Officers provided life-saving measures and secured the area.

The man received medical attention from officers until North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS arrived and took over care.

The man was taken to MUSC for further medical attention.

A second victim also showed up to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still active and we do not have suspect information at this time.

