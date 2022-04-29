NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are looking for two missing children.

Police say that the two children are believed to be with their mother, Dominique Smalls.

Dmaine Walker, 7, is described to be four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

NCPD says that Serenity Brooks, 15, is five feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Both children were supposed to be in the custody of the Department of Social Services as of April 7.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at (843) 822-1113.