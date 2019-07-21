NCPD: Man found dead on side of the road Saturday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they found a man dead on the side of the road Saturday morning.

North Charleston Police responded to the area of 2721 Carner Avenue in reference to a body lying just off the roadway around 4:05 a.m. Saturday. On scene, offers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was a male dressed as a female.

According to Deputy Coronor Kimberly Rhoton, the victim is Derrick Stuckey, 29, from Charleston. NCPD is still investigating this incident.

