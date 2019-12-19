NCPD: Man wanted for questioning in connection to December 2018 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) requests the public’s help in locating Glenn Wallace Ackerman (54).

According to NCPD, Ackerman is wanted for questioning related to a homicide that occurred December 26, 2018 on Navajo Street.

Ackerman is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’07 and 160 pounds.

If you have information on his location, you can contact Detective Russ, NCPD, NCPD Tip Line, or Crimestoppers.

Detective Russ: (843) 740-2859 russa@northcharleston.org

NCPD: (843) 554-5700 ncpddetectives@northcharleston.org

NCPD Tip Line: (843) 607-2076

CrimeStoppers:843) 554-1111