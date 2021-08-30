NCPD seeking public help in finding missing 32-year-old Cross man

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating 32-year-old Rafael Aguilar Espinoza of Cross.

According to NCPD, Aguilar was last seen on August 25 around 11 P.M on Blue House Road driving a tan/gold 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, with a South Carolina license plate reading ‘UMQ403.’

Aguilar was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, and burgundy shoes.

If located, contact Detective Steinbrunner at (843) 740-2852.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES