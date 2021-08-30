NCPD seeking public help in finding missing 32-year-old Cross man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating 32-year-old Rafael Aguilar Espinoza of Cross.

According to NCPD, Aguilar was last seen on August 25 around 11 P.M on Blue House Road driving a tan/gold 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, with a South Carolina license plate reading ‘UMQ403.’

Aguilar was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, and burgundy shoes.

If located, contact Detective Steinbrunner at (843) 740-2852.