NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police for allegedly assaulting another woman with a baseball bat at a hotel.

Officers responded to Woodspring Suites around 10 a.m. in reference to an assault that happened at the hotel property.

Authorities made contact with the victim inside who was trying to assist the suspect, Margie Brown (51).

The victim told police that Brown hit her in the head multiple times and in the right arm with a baseball bat.

She called 911 after taking the bat away from Brown.

A witness told police that he heard a lot of noise outside of his room and noticed Brown involved in a disturbance

Police said the victim had “multiple clear marks on her arms” – she was treated by EMS and taken to an area hospital.

Brown was charged with second-degree assault and battery.