NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue.

According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Around 5:10 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue after reports of a possible shooting.

Responding officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the scene.

Police attempted life-saving efforts but the victim later died.

The suspect is currently being held at Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

