NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and other community leaders are working together to build stronger relationships in neighborhoods impacted by gun violence.

Several NCPD officers and residents of the Pinecrest Apartments walked together throughout the neighborhood to help spread love and unity.

The “Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace” or “RECAP” brings residents and law enforcement together to combat the problem that affects everyone. Shirley Phyall has lived at the Pinecrest Apartments for four years and she says every day, she is worried about hearing gunshots outside her apartment window.

“Every night, we hear shots. We are afraid because we don’t know where the bullets are going to go at,” says Phyall.

Phyall says she has heard and seen numerous shootings in the complex and wants those responsible, to be held accountable.

“It’s awful. I just hope something will change because this is a nice community. It’s just that what comes in the community, brings trouble in the community,” she says.

NCPD officers apart of the “RECAP” program say, people feel safer to talk with police being in their neighborhoods. Officers say they want to help in any way they can, to bring justice to those impacted.

“We want to stop the victimization. We don’t think any neighborhood needs to be victims of crimes and we are just trying to come together with the community,” says Lt. Tireka Cerone, with NCPD.

“It makes me feel safer now because we never had this kind of activity before. When people get Dominos, they stop at the gate, and people have to walk if they want a pizza. All that’s not coming in here because of the crime,” says Phyall.

NCPD and community leaders are having another walk-through on March 4 at 6 p.m. on South Allen Drive.