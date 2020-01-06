Neighbor points finger to vacant home amid rodent infestation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Lakeecia Ross has lived in her Hilt Street home for more than 20 years.

The North Charleston resident says that the vacant house next door has been a nuisance for 5 years.

“Drug infestation, noise, it was very chaotic,” said Ross

According to North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson, a resident was removed due to conditions in 2017.

“Problems continued at the residence with family members of the removed resident breaking back into house,” said Johnson.

Ross said that the neighbors left the house in shambles. A photo she provided shows clothes and garbage piled up near the backdoor.

Vacant Hilt Street Home

Ross alerted the City Enforcement Manager- who agreed to board up the home, demolish a back shed, and maintain the grass- but Ross said the inside mess was never cleaned up.

“It is an eye sore, it is not just an eye sore for myself, but [for] other neighbors too.” said Ross.

Ross believes the condition of the home contributed to a recent rodent infestation in her own home.

“There is marsh, ditches, there are plenty of reasons that rodents can come from anywhere but that alone with all the trash and confetti in there is a contributing factor,” said Ross.

Ross wrote a letter to North Charleston Councilman Bob King and Mayor Kieth Summey asking them to take further action on the home but didn’t hear back so she called the Count on 2 Investigators.

“The city is aware that it has been nuisance and we have taken measures to get to where it is not,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, the home does not qualify for demolition, but he said they are hopeful it will sell at the 2020 Tax Sale.

Ross said more needs to be done.

“Don’t come and just board the property up and leave it like that. What are you going to do to fix the problem?,” said Ross.

Related Stories: