Neighborhood of Liberty Hill gets Affordable

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – With real estate and the cost of living going up, but pay wages staying the same; Metanoia and the city’s historic family, the Lecques, have teamed up to break ground on new Affordable Housing units.

The Golden Dream Townhomes will be in the heart of North Charleston, Liberty Hill. The 8 unit complex’s more expensive unit will be affordable to someone making 80% or less of the area income — or a family of four, that’s about $44,000 a year. The least expensive unit will be available to someone making 30% of the area income — or $24,000 year.

As for the location, it’s only a block away from a bus stop and the train station is right near by. The Lecques say they are hoping to make the development a pedestrian area to further enhance walk-ability to jobs for their tenants and community. But for this family, it’s about more than just creating homes for people to live in.

We are Liberty Hillians, first, last, and foremost. And we wanted to see a development here on Liberty Hill that we were a part of. Our family in 1871, two members of our family were founders of Liberty Hill. So we want to make sure we honor them by developing a property that they left in our stewardship. Carolyn Lecque Managing Member Golden Dream LLC

Carolyn Lecque, and her brother James Lecque say it’s been a long time coming for their families land. And although they could have sold the land for much more than they will profit from with the Affordable Housing, it was more about the community for them.

Working people need some place that they can afford living. People are working two and three jobs just to keep a roof over their heads. We want to make sure that they have a decent, safe, and sanitary place to live. So it’s important to us to be able to provide that here on Liberty Hill. Carolyn Lecque Managing Member Golden Dream LLC

If you are curious about your qualifications to live at Golden Dream or want to know more on Metanoia’s goals visit their website for more information.