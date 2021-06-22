New 2021-2022 leadership announced for Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District has announced new leadership for the 2021-2022 school year.

Monica Smalls: Principal at Chicora Elementary School

Monica Smalls started as a guidance counselor and parent advocate at Minnie Hughes Elementary and C.C. Blaney Elementary in 2001. Smalls later became a lead guidance counselor for both Brentwood Middle and CCSD’s Sixth Grade Academy in 2007 and 2010 respectively. In 2014, Smalls began work as a behavior management aide with Community Resources Solutions. In this role, Smalls was responsible for assigning support services to both juvenile and adult clients.

Smalls, later rejoined CCSD in 2016 as a school counselor at A.C. Corcoran Elementary School. During her time at Corcoran, Smalls was a member of several education support teams including behavioral interventions, coordinated testing, and truancy matters. Smalls also served as Corcoran’s behavioral team facilitator, and named Teacher of the Year for the 2005-2006 school year.

Smalls has a Bachelor of Social Work from Norfolk State University, a Master of Clinical Counseling from Webster University, and a Master of Administration and Supervision from Charleston Southern University.

Ian James: Interim Principal at Midland Park Primary School

Serving as the assistant principal at Pinehurst Elementary since 2013, Ian James began his teaching career in 1997 at Springfield Elementary as a physical education teacher. James later relocated to Washington State to work as a case manager for Friends of Youth, where he coordinated community assistance programs for homeless youth.

Years later, James returned to the school system as a school counselor at White River High School in White River School District. There, James developed individual education plans, and presented career pathways for post high school education and future employment. James was then named lead counselor at Cedarcrest High School in Riverview School District.

James returned to CCSD in 2009, and worked as a school counselor at Pinehurst Elementary. In the latter role, James was responsible for counseling facilitation and administration system support. James holds a South Carolina certification in elementary principalship, with vast experience with Read to Succeed, Positive Interventions and Supports, and Leadership Blueprint.

James has a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from The College of Charleston, a Master of Education in Counselor Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership, both from The Citadel.

Stephen Thomas: Principal at St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science

Stephen Thomas started his education career in 2008, as a teacher at St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School. Thomas also organized fundraising events, implemented student behavior incentive systems, and headed service drives benefitting Operation Christmas Child and MUSC Children’s Hospital. James then became a teacher effectiveness specialist for CCSD where he facilitated professional growth plans and coaching strategies for teachers. James was also named Teacher of the Year for 2010-2011.

Thomas then assumed the position as the assistant principal at Jennie Moore Elementary in 2015, joining the ranks of school administration. There, James monitored classroom concerns, supervised instructional practices for school electronics, and spearheaded a CCSD-sponsored Summer Reading Camp.

For the past three years, Thomas served as assistant principal at Memminger Elementary. Thomas drove to guarantee student success, achieving a 75% decrease in student discipline, in addition to forming partnerships with non-profits, and supervising virtual and remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from The College of Charleston and a Master of Education in Elementary Administration from Charleston Southern University.

Tiffany Henderson: Principal at Pinckney Elementary School

For the past eight years, Henderson served as the assistant principal at Pinckney Elementary.

Tiffany Henderson began her teaching career in Greenville, SC, as a special education and fifth grade teacher at Bushy Creek Elementary School. Joining CCSD as a fourth grade teacher in 2002, Henderson later served as the curriculum implementation teacher. In addition, Henderson took the role as a school support coordinator and supervised the Young Write Camp, a camp for student writers in grades three through eight.

Henderson left her teaching role in 2005 to become a teaching coach for three schools including Pinckney, St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, and Edmund A. Burns Elementary. Henderson’s teaching coach job consisted of fostering Coherent Curriculum and various trainings in educational research.

Henderson returned to Pinckney Elementary as a the schools’ support coordinator where she provided curriculum advice to teachers, implemented professional develop, and supported the administration team.

In 2010, Henderson became an assistant administrator and then assistant principal in 2013. As assistant principal, Henderson advocated for student achievement in countless ways including the creation of the Shipmate Shake at Pinckney.

Henderson has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from The College of Charleston and a Master of Education in Administration from The Citadel.