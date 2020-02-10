New Forensic Services building to be built behind BCSO

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCBD) – The Justice and Public Safety Committee will vote tonight to approve a new Forensic Services building for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

This building will be directly behind the Sheriff’s Office as opposed to it’s current location, one mile away.

David Brabham, Major of Investigations with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a new Forensic Service building would effect the office in many ways.

It’s going to give us a chance to expand the number of individuals we have working in there. We’re gonna be able to process our evidence more efficiently. Currently were kind of looking for space whether it’s in our bag or in our lab. This will expand our lab by three times the size. David Brabham, Major of Investigations BCSO

Noting the space will alter from just 800 square feet of evidence to over 1,800 square feet. While the new facility may have additional technology added to the lab, it’s construction point is for the added space.

It’s going to allow us to put a few added pieces in there for processing but its mainly going to let us get what we have scattered out into one location to where it’s easier to maintain and process that stuff. David Brabham, Major of Investigations BCSO

As for why the Sheriff’s office needs more space for evidence than before?

A recent ‘population explosion’, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says more crimes are happening, which leads them to take in more evidence.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they believe a new facility will satisfy the county’s needs for at least 20 years down the road.

