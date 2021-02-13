New Goose Creek Farmers Market launches Saturday

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A new year-round artisan and farmers market in Goose Creek launched Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It’s presented by the Goose Creek Small Business Alliance.

Local artisans, crafters, farmers, and growers set up tents at the Goose Creek City Hall complex to sell their goods.

The market will be year-round and will be set up most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For updates on market availability and for information on how to submit an application to be a vendor, visit the Goose Creek Farmers and Artistan Market’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information