New Goose Creek Farmers Market launches Saturday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A new year-round artisan and farmers market in Goose Creek launched Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It’s presented by the Goose Creek Small Business Alliance.

Local artisans, crafters, farmers, and growers set up tents at the Goose Creek City Hall complex to sell their goods.

The market will be year-round and will be set up most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For updates on market availability and for information on how to submit an application to be a vendor, visit the Goose Creek Farmers and Artistan Market’s Facebook page by clicking here.