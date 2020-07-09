New Mount Pleasant Wine Shop making it through the pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Owning and operating a small business during the Coronavirus Pandemic has been said to be a more than difficult task, but just opening a small business at the beginning of the pandemic and staying open is what some would say is a miracle. A new addition to Mount Pleasant’s Old Village, Leeah’s Old Village Wine Shop is doing just that.

On March 26, the co-owner of Leeah’s Old Village Wine Shop, Ebony Mullins, landed in Charleston from San Diego. One day later, on March 27th—she opened their doors and they’ve been declared an essential business ever since.

A need to be open for the community—that’s how Mullins described her and her wife’s thought process behind opening up the shop just hours after landing in the Lowcountry.

I just opened the doors for 11 hours a day and it was scary at first yah know, because we didn’t know what was going on, it was the very beginning of what was happening. But then you started building a community, people were stopping in and just wanting to have a conversation. Ebony Mullins, Co-Owner of Leeah’s Old Village Wine Shop

Being in an Alcohol and Food and Beverage category, Mullins explained they were able to do a lot of take out and to-go services—but for those who were able to come in, they were given an education to expand their palates.

We cater to the small wineries and vineyards across the world and bring them in that people just haven’t had the experience with. You know, there’s more than 4 varietals of the world right? A lot of people have come in and I’ve seen them progress to different kinds of tastes. Ebony Mullins, Co-Owner of Leeah’s Old Village Wine Shop

For now, the shop is closed for a redesign, this being to better their space and continue making it more friendly to social distancing protocols. Mullins added in that the shop itself should be reopened in about 3 weeks but will continue on with other business ventures.

One of those ventures being pop-up wine tastings and setting up food trucks nearby during their closure to keep up with the community’s needs. She will be posting those updates on social media as to when the events will take place.

