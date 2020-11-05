New MUSC hospital location in the works in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Health is building a new hospital location in Williamsburg County, South of Lake City.

The new building will have 25 beds, a 16 bay emergency department, and the latest in telehealth.

Local leaders say the plan is for the new hospital to replace two currently in use in Williamsburg County and Lake City.

“An anchor like that will also draw some other items to that area that can actually help develop that corridor between Lace City and Kingstree,” said Mayor Lovith Anderson, Jr of Lake City.

The plan is for the hospital to be completed by January 2023.