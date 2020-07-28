New NBC series, “True Story,” looking to feature outrageous stories for their upcoming season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new NBC primetime series, “True Story,” hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park is on the search for the perfect cast.

According to a press release, the show will be a fuse of comedy and real-life stories. They will sit with everyday Americans to share their most unbelievable and extraordinary true stories.

The original show, created by local producer Radio Karate, has been a hit for Nine Network in Australia. NBC was able to land the show after heavy competition for it with other networks.

The casting team for City Media Entertainment is now looking to feature people from all over for the series.

If you have a great story to share and would like to be considered, you can apply here.