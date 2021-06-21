New social media campaign announced to encourage safe driving for teenagers

**FOR USE WITH AP SPECIAL EDITION** Richard Meehan, 16, is seen with his car at his home in Shelton, Conn., Thursday, July 17, 2008. The number of restrictions that have been placed on new drivers make driving for teens more difficult than it used to be. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More teenagers are hitting the road now that school is out for the summer, however some are newly licensed drivers and are unaware of the many dangers of the road.

Often referred to as the “100 deadliest days,” the summer months are the most dangerous months of driving for teenagers. According to The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), the summer months consist of a 21-percent spike in teen traffic fatalities.

A 2019 report from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that just over 23,500 collisions involved individuals ages 15 to 24.

From that number, 77 of those collisions were fatal and 307 resulted in serious injuries.

So far this year, South Carolina has had 462 highway fatalities.

NRSF is partnering with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), to turn the 100 deadliest days into “The Safest Summer Ever.” This social media campaign aims to draw attention to safe driving issues including distracted and impaired driving.

“With an intensive social media initiative, we hope to make this the safest summer ever, not only for teens on the road, but for all drivers and passengers,” says Rick Birt, President and CEO of SADD. “We’re mobilizing the tens of thousands of student safety advocates in the SADD community at the middle school, high school and college level to help spread important safe driving messages to peers, friends and family,” he adds.

Be apart of the movement by visiting www.sadd.org, and also by following their Facebook, Twitter and, YouTube pages.