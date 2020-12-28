New Year’s Eve celebrations will go on with CPD officers monitoring establishments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost time to bid farewell to 2020 and welcome 2021. Those celebrating in at bars or restaurants in Charleston can expect to see some changes to their normal New Year’s Eve festivities.

Many places, especially in Downtown Charleston will be moving forward with their planned events featuring a champagne toast, horse d’oeuvres, dancing, and a DJ. Some places will be capping ticket sales to keep numbers down.

The biggest change people can expect as they’re ringing in the new year is no alcohol after 11p.m.

Governor McMaster’s “last call” executive order states that no alcohol can be sold or consumed once the clock strikes 11 in the state of South Carolina.

People will also have to adhere to the city’s mask mandate and social distance whenever possible.

To make sure people are following the guidelines, Charleston police officers will be teaming up with livability officers to patrol Charleston’s nightlife scene and monitor celebrations.

“The livability officers will be looking out for mask compliance while they’re doing proactive inspections and the police department will be looking for compliance with the 11 o’clock last sale of alcohol,” said Dan Riccio, the Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston.

If establishments are found to be not following restrictions, fines and/or citations could be issued.

Other places have decided to cancel their normal celebrations in favor of a calmer night.

One of those places is Prohibition Charleston.

“This year we are opening our doors at our normal time of 4 o’clock and then our dinner service will start at 5 and we are just doing a normal sit-down dinner service,” said Alexa Pavlovski, a manager at Prohibition.

Safety of customers and staff is the main thought that went into this decision.

“We’re still doing temperature checks at the door. We’re still at 50% occupancy. We’re still socially distant. We’re still sanitizing everything just like we would for dinner service,” said Pavlovski.

Even though restrictions will change some aspects of New Year’s Eve, Prohibition Charleston is ready to make it a safe night.

“It’s not gonna be the normal big show that we’d typically put on, but it’s still gonna be a really fun time here,” said Pavlovski.

That last call restriction doesn’t mean bars and restaurants have to close their doors early, but the sale and consumption of alcohol both must stop at 11 p.m.