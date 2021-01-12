New York Times bestselling authors participating in Black Ink Festival

The 2021 Black Ink Festival is almost here! This year, the event is virtual and expanding to three days. The goal of Black Ink is to amplify black voices, specifically the stories told by black authors. Some highlights this year include workshops about getting your work published, advocating for black voices, and marketing your work.

Two New York Times bestselling authors are also on the agenda. Kiley Reid wrote the popular book “Such A Fun Age” and is participating in a panel about the need for diversity in publishing. The keynote speaker is Kwame Mbalia, author of the children’s book “Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky “.

Courtesy: Charleston County Public Library

The Black Ink Festival begins Thursday, January 14th and goes through Saturday, January 16th.

To register for the event, visit blackinkcharleston.org