News 2 Sports Anchor gives a powerful tribute on the late, great Kobe Bryant

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – The last couple of hours have been unlike anything the sports world has ever seen before.

Former NBA star and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

ESPN reporting that his 13-year-old, Gianna, was on that helicopter with him and that she also has died.

The report going on to say they were on their way to one of her travel basketball games.

Just an unfathomable scene as you look at images and video of the crash.

We could go on for actual hours talking about Kobe’s accomplishments, but we’ll just mention a few off the top…

He won 5 titles for the Lakers in his 20-year career with Los Angeles.

He scored the 2nd most points in an NBA game with 81 back in 2006.

In his final game he scored 60 points, which is a record for the most in a final performance by any NBA player, ever.

It was just last night, Friday, that Lebron James passed him for 3rd place on NBA’s career scoring list in that same Lakers jersey Kobe wore for 20 years.

Here are the words LeBron used on him less than 24 hours ago:

“I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant— one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play. One of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man’s got two jerseys hanging up in the Staple Center. It’s just crazy.”

I hope you all understand why this is the entire sports block today and we will get to the local stories tonight on News 2 Sport’s Overtime.

However, this is a goliath in the world of sports who, just like that, is no longer with us.

At the age of 41— which is still just so mind-blowing to say out loud…

His impact knew no boundaries.

He wasn’t just a basketball player…

He was a massive advocate for women’s rights— evident in his infinite support and love for the WNBA and helping women’s basketball get to the place it is today.

Which makes the below image even more heart-wrenching— him teaching his daughter Gianna while courtside.

I wonder if you would join me in embracing Vanessa Bryant.



Even though we’re not with her, Love travels and is transcendent. pic.twitter.com/gQfenBgoM8 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 26, 2020

Whether it be basketball or more importantly life, he was nowhere near done imparting his wisdom and knowledge to the rest of the world and making her… and all of us better for it.

To put it simply, he is the reason many of the NBA stars that you watch every night at home picked up a basketball.

He’s the reason your son or your daughter wanted to start shooting hoops in the first place.

If you walk to any pick-up court anywhere in the U.S., I will guarantee you hear “Kobe!”

It’s not just a name. It’s a verb. It’s a way of life.

The Mamba mentality that he talked about so much during his playing days and into his retirement…

The unyielding desire to win and compete under the bleakest of circumstance, when all the cards were stacked against him— he wouldn’t be defeated.

And he WON.

As a fan of the team that was his biggest rival, trust me, he ripped my green Boston Celtics heart out more times than I can count. But, even then, you always had the highest respect for him, because he was an icon.

He was the hardest man to beat in sports and that’s just scratching the surface of who he was as an individual.

In his goodbye letter to basketball, when he retired in 2016, he closed with the final lines “I’ll always be that kid… with the rolled-up socks… garbage can in the corner… 5 seconds on the clock… ball in my hand.”

Which is all of us— a kid with a dream.

Kobe just so happened to make all his come true.

Tragically, we will never know the full scope of what that dream was.

Which is why today is one of the saddest days that the sports world has ever seen.

Kobe Bryant, dead at the age of 41.