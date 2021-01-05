NFL Draft order set for non-playoff teams; Raiders to pick 17th

Las Vegas Raiders helmet before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

NEW YORK | The NFL confirmed the order for next April’s draft picks for the 18 non-playoff qualifiers on Monday, with tiebreakers determined by the ease of a team’s schedule.

Jacksonville (1-15), which won its opener and lost its next 15 games, has the top selection, which it clinched in Week 16. The Jaguars, who fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday and previously let go general manager Dave Caldwell, are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The New York Jets (2-14) were the only two-win team and will go second in the April 29-May 1 draft scheduled to occur in Cleveland. They fired coach Adam Gase on Sunday.

The order for the 14 playoff teams will be determined by when they exit the postseason and their regular-season records, plus necessary tiebreakers.

Houston and Atlanta were both 4-12 but the Texans “earned” the third overall pick with a .541 winning percentage for their opponents as opposed to Atlanta’s .551.

However, Miami owns that selection in a trade involving tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.

The draft order through the 18th pick:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins