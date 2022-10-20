NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area before entering and putting out the blaze.

All occupants of the home evacuated and no firefighter injuries were reported, NCPD said.

The fire displaced one adult and two juveniles who are all being assisted by Red Cross.

An investigation is underway.