North Carolina Army dad surprises his daughter with his return after almost a year apart

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WCBD) – A military family was reunited in North Carolina after spending nearly a year apart.

Five-year-old Pheonyx, recently, celebrated her birthday and got a huge surprise when her dad picked her up from school on Friday, September 27.

Her dad, Sergeant Charles Bush is an Army engineer, who has spent the last several months in Kuwait.

This isn’t the first time he’s been deployed, but he says the distance is always tough on the family.

Sergeant Bush and Pheonyx said that their next plan is to go to the beach.