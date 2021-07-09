North Charleston All-Stars prep for State Title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One local softball team, the North Charleston All-Star Ponytails, is full of hard hitters and fun personalities. Now between 11 and 12, some of the girls have been playing together on the North Charleston Rec Department team since they were five years old.

The team became 2021 District 6 champions as they took down Hanahan 4-1. Now the team travels to Johnsonville on Friday to compete for a state title, and winning that tournament will send them to the Dixie Youth World Series in Louisiana.

“It just means the world to me to be here and watch them grow up,” said Head Coach, Joe Brinson. “To be with their families and parents, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

The team’s season was cut short last year due to COVID-19, so the All-Star’s are excited to be competing at this level.

“We are so stoked we made it this far,” said Lennea Morlendo, a softball player on the team. “We are very, very excited. Like a 10 out of 10!”

The All-Stars have been in this position before, with the plaque from a previous State Championship win hanging at Wescott Park. This year, they’re hoping to take it a step further and become the first team from North Charleston to compete in the World Series.

“It means the world to me and my kids, they’ve been playing and fighting hard all season long,” said Coach Brinson. “Their season got cut short last year so they’ve been really trying to get it in this year. We’ve been winning, so hopefully that keeps going.”



