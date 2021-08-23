North Charleston Fire Department hiring for Fire Marshal, Assistant Chief position

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) is looking to fill its position of Fire Marshal/Assistant Chief.
This role performs supervisory and administrative duties in planning, organizing, and directing fire inspection programs and a fire investigation program for NCFD.
In addition, the role enforces compliance with fire prevention with other safety laws and ordinances, and supervises the Lead Fire Investigation, inspectors, and subordinate officers.
The application can be accessed here, with an application deadline of September 24.
DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now