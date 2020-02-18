North Charleston Government creating ‘Prime’ PSAs

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Government has been creating videos for awareness on their 10-year Comprehensive Plan, known as ‘Prime’ North Charleston, but these clips are getting more attention than usual.

News 2 noticed the new approach to these public service announcements and went straight to the creator Tony Tassarotti, the Communications Coordinator for the City of North Charleston to understand it.

We’re trying to capture their attention in the first five seconds and then it cuts to, ‘hey we’ve got these public open houses coming up, it’s really important we need you guys to attend we need you to be heard’ and so on and so forth. Tony Tassarotti, Communications Coordinator

Those open houses are part of the Prime North Charleston 10 year plan, something Tassarotti says is important for the community to be a part of.

If you live in the city you definitely want to have some input on what’s going to be happening. I personally live in the City of North Charleston so I want to know that it’s going in a direction that’s going to be beneficial if I raise a family here, and for you to know fun things to do. Tony Tassarotti, Communications Coordinator

And so far, their new approach to the issues, has deemed successful.

For public meeting videos, they’ve done a lot better than if we were to just post it with the title ‘Public Open House this 19th’. No one clicks on that, no one. It doesn’t garner the attention that it should …We want people in the community to get engaged and get off Facebook it into a public meeting or come to our City Council meetings. Tony Tassarotti, Communications Coordinator

To take part in the discussion, Tuesday night’s meeting is being held at the North Charleston Transit Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

