North Charleston kicks off holiday season with Christmas Tree Lighting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The city of North Charleston’s 40-foot Christmas Tree is officially lit up for the season. Neighbors come from far and wide to witness the magic in person.

However, tradition has changed over the last few years.

“We previously had a live tree that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew,” says Ann Simmons from the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department. “Three years ago when that happened, we put in this lighted tree.”

The tree was ceremoniously switched on by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, along with a few family members.

Carols were sang by the Sunbeam Choir, from Jerusalem Baptist Church. Neighbors drank hot chocolate and took photos in front of the illuminated tree.

The city of North Charleston strives to make their events free so everyone can come out and join the fun.

“It’s all about community and bringing folks together. And it’s a lot easier to get folks together when you don’t have to pay for it.”

Tomorrow, North Charleston’s Christmas Parade will be from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. For more details, click here.