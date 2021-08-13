North Charleston Police Department invites public on harbor patrol ride-alongs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Program gives citizens the chance to learn how officers do their jobs by managing the waterways and keeping everyone safe.

“Whether it’s out on the street or on the water, I think its good that people come and actually see from our perspective and what we deal with on a daily basis,” says Richard Dean, a North Charleston Harbor Patrol Officer.

The city’s program allows residents to take a 4 hour trip with patrol officers to get a feel of their daily routine. Inspecting docks, boats and anything else that could impact the waterways.

“We make sure that boaters have all their required equipment the noise making device, lifejackets on board, deplorable devices that are readily accessible,” says Officer Dean.

Officer Dean has been on the force since 1980 and says just like officers patrolling the roads, it’s important to have an understanding of how officers manage our large waterways.

“You got the brand new Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal right over there by us and that’s going to be one of the biggest ports in the area because it’s our jurisdiction,” he says.

Officer Dean says this program gives those watching him do his job, a new perspective.

“It’s not about tickets or fines. It’s about safety and about people having a good time out here on the water,” he says.

The city’s program is free and you can ride once a month after you pass a background check. For more information call, 843-745-1077.