NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are searching for suspects responsible for stealing a bronze Boy Scout statue over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, the life-sized statue was discovered missing after staff returned to the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center in North Charleston.

The statue was last seen on Friday, May 27 at approximately 1 p.m., according to an NCPD incident report.

The statue was designed by R. Tait McKenzie in 1939 and is described to be a “cornerstone” of the scout office for decades.

A police report mentions that the statue was fastened to its base by four bolts, and two of the bolts appeared to have been “ripped” from the statue’s base while the other two were possibly cut.

A $1,000 award is being offered by board member and long-time scouter, Dr. Bobby Baker, for any leads that result in the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the theft.

Police said that there were no physical signs of tire tracks in the grass.

Photo of the base as discovered today of the missing Boy Scout statue

By Jason Smith

Anyone with information about the people responsible is asked to call the scout office at (843) 763-0305.

Reports can be made anonymously as well.

“Staff members at the office are in a state of shock and dismay,” said Scout Executive Jason Smith. “I really can’t believe that someone would have stolen this beautiful statue for the value of the bronze; it is irreplaceable.”

BSA is also requesting any video footage of the theft caught by cameras of nearby businesses, as the organization is concerned the statue will be taken to a scrap yard for shredding or melting.