NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are searching for a missing man last seen at Trident Medical on Thursday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, 50-year-old Philip Wayne Dickinson II of Bonneau is missing.

Dickinson is described by police as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’09” and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen at Trident Medical on Thursday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Steinbrunner at (843) 740-2852.