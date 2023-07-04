NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders and police officers in North Charleston are receiving praise after installing an air conditioning unit for a disabled citizen Tuesday.

The North Charleston Police Department says Jonathan Thrower and Louis Smith with the North Charleston Community Resource Center met with Lt. Buskirk and Officer Cardenas to assist a disabled citizen Tuesday.

A heat advisory swept the Lowcountry Monday and Tuesday with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits.

According to NCPD, officers were notified of a disabled resident without an air conditioner Tuesday afternoon.

Thrower and Smith met NCPD at the Resource Center to provide an AC unit.

Lt. Buskirk and Officer Cardenas responded to the house and installed a window unit donated by the Community Resource Center.

“Thanks to this great team for making this happen in the heat and on a holiday,” NCPD said.