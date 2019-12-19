OCSO trying to identify man who robbed Santee store



Courtesy of: OCSO

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a Citgo Food Mart in Santee.

According to OCSO, around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, “the suspect approached the counter as if he was making a purchase…instead, he pulled out a weapon demanding the store’s money.”

The suspect is described as a white male, roughly 6 feet tall. He was wearing a hoodie at the time of the robbery.

OCSO says that after taking money from the cashier, the suspect fled on foot towards the nearby Red Roof Inn.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC