Officials target over 30 suspected criminals in Georgetown County































GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – 28 suspected drug dealers and 6 violent suspects were targeted today as a result of “Warrant Roundup- 12/9/12”.

The sweep was part of an ongoing joint operation between the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Georgetown Police Department (GPD), the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Law enforcement officials spread out across the county and began arresting the suspects in the early hours of the morning.

According to the report, officials encountered some interesting things during the arrests:

One suspect, “who vowed never to be arrested”, was found hiding under a pile of clothes in his house.

One suspect was found with “distribution level quantities of heroin, cocaine, and pills” which led to additional charges.

One suspect was found with “a loaded .40 caliber pistol and approximately 100 rounds of ammunition as well as significant quantities of crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone and Suboxone.”

Three suspects were found together, and in possession of “distribution levels of crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and ecstasy” as well as “two loaded pistols, one of which was reported stolen in the city of Georgetown.”

Sheriff Weaver reported that in total, 15 suspects were jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Officials are continuing the search for the remaining suspects.