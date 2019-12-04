‘Oh my God, I went too far’: Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn baby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with the death of his girlfriend and the unborn child she had been carrying for 9 months after she overdosed on fentanyl he gave her, police said Wednesday.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a home on Osprey Avenue Monday night. They couldn’t revive a 23-year-old woman who had overdosed on fentanyl.

A friend, Amanda Capen, identified the victim as Natalie Wright. She said Wright was carrying a boy, who she planned to name Shawn.

While at the residence, officers said they noticed the woman’s boyfriend, Casey Swart, 23, was pacing in the living room stating, “Oh my God. I can’t believe it. Oh my God. I went too far.”

“I was a mess. I was just trying to get into the house. I wanted to know if her and the baby were okay,” Capen said.

Minutes later, she saw Wright leave the home, surrounded by rescue workers.

“I seen them bring her out on the stretcher, and when I looked at her, I just knew it was bad,” Capen said.

The woman was transported to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Officers believe Swart bought the fentanyl and shared it with his girlfriend, which caused the medical episode.

Swart was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of manslaughter.

“We have resources available,” said Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevive Judge. “All people have to do is ask for help.”