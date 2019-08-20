Ollies, kick-flips and resilience at SK8 Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- At SK8 Charleston, kids are being taught outside your typical classroom.

Watching children of all ages jump, dive, and ride around the concrete terrain is impressive; but watching them constantly get up after falling is even better.

“You just gotta keep trying,” says one of the girls. “It’s fun but it’s dangerous too. I kind of like that about it.”

Tonight, the 32,500 square-foot skate park had a “Back-to-School Bash” complete with a band, a food truck, and a contest to see who had the best “grind” technique.

Here’s an example of what a grind looks like.

The kids had their own skateboarding lingo that’s tough to keep up with for someone with no experience. They performed their favorite tricks: ollies, kick-flips, trick-flips, heel-flips, nollie follies- the list goes on.

From the moment these kids put on a helmet, they understand that falling is inevitable. However, that didn’t even stop 8-year-old Parker during his first time skating tonight.

He claims to have fallen around 20 times but still had a smile on his face.

SK8 Charleston manager Josh McFadden believes that resilience is the greatest lesson that skateboarding teaches.

“When you’re learning new tricks it takes a lot of tries,” he says. “You have to be willing to fall and get hurt and get back up and try again.”

SK8 Charleston will be holding more events this upcoming fall. You can click here to check them out.