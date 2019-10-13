One dead after early morning car accident on I-26

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision on I-26 near mile marker 159.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 13 at 4:20 AM.

The accident involved a 2007 Chevy Cobalt traveling westbound on I-26 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment on the interstate and overturned.

There were four people in the vehicle.

One of the passengers died at the scene.

The driver of the Cobalt sustained injuries and was airlifted to Prisma Health in Columbia. \

It is reported that both the driver and the deceased passenger were wearing seat belts.

The two other passengers sustained injuries and were transported to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.