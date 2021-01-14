One dead after fatal auto vs. pedestrian collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead in Orangeburg County.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the incident occurred Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on North Rd. in Orangeburg County.

Officials say a 2020 Toyota sedan was traveling West on North Rd. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was waling South on North Rd.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and not injured due to the crash and the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead due to their injuries, according to reports.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.