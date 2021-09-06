One dead, two minorly injured following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal crash in Orangeburg County Sunday afternoon.

According to Troopers, the crash happened on SC-6 near SC-310 in Orangeburg County Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

A 2019 Chevy pick-up truck was traveling east on SC-6 when a 2003 Toyota sedan traveling west went left of the center and struck the Chevy pick up, said officials.

There were two people in the pick-up truck who sustained minor injuries due to the crash and the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead due to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.