One dead in single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.
The accident happened on Saturday, November 28 at around 1:55 am on Kevin Drive in the Santee community.
Troopers say a 2005 Chevrolet Truck was traveling east in a field near Kevin Drive.
It ran into the edge of the woods and struck a tree.
The driver was the only occupant in the truck and was killed as a result of the accident.
He or she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.