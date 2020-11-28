One dead in single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened on Saturday, November 28 at around 1:55 am on Kevin Drive in the Santee community.

Troopers say a 2005 Chevrolet Truck was traveling east in a field near Kevin Drive.

It ran into the edge of the woods and struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant in the truck and was killed as a result of the accident.

He or she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

