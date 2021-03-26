One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one dead and one hospitalized in Florence County Thursday afternoon.

According to Troopers, the collision between a 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Ford Van occurred on Hall Rd. at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The Toyota Camry was traveling south on Hall Rd. when it crossed the center and struck the Ford Van traveling north head on, said officials.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Toyota Camry were not wearing seatbelts. The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Ford van was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.