One80 Place receives $5 million grant in an effort to allow more to ‘begin again’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A homeless shelter in downtown Charleston is one of 42 organizations across the country receiving a monumental grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. One80 Place announced earlier Wednesday morning that they were a recipient of a $5 million gift.

According to the organization, it’s the biggest sum of money that One80 place has been granted in their 30 years of being open, and it was all done on a nomination basis from the Day 1 board. Stacey Denaux, the CEO of One80 Place, said this one-time grant was awarded to those working to connect families with shelters and support.

We got the official invitation to submit information in early September and just a couple of months later, received word that it was official that we were going to receive the largest gift that our organization has ever received. Stacey Denaux, the CEO of One80 Place

While the fund will be used for immediate assistance in housing, it will primarily be spread out for multi-year projects. Denaux said, ‘the Day 1 Families Fund will help support the construction of our family shelter which has been in the planning stage for a while. But after construction is really when the work begins in providing necessary programs for those homeless families while they are in the shelter. ‘

As for numbers in their shelter, Denaux said they went from 160 people in March to just 50. The 110 individuals were moved into either hotels for the time being or were able to be assisted with more permanent housing.

The reduction of the individuals was so that social distancing would be able to occur in an environment that is considered high risk. While the pandemic slowed who could come into the shelter, their work hasn’t stopped.

Outreach people are really working hard to find people, whether they are in motels, or in cars or places that are just not a good environment for them and then continuing those same processes. It gets a little bit more complicated when you’re doing it from the community verse having the convenience of folks being right here in the shelter. But the best place for people is not in a big dorm with lots of other people in bunk beds. It really is being able to be ultimately in their own housing. Stacey Denaux, CEO of One80 Place

Though Denaux said they are immensely grateful for the grant, it does not mean they will always be out of the woods in terms of funding. She said the organization still very much needs community support to ensure people have food on the table, supplies to move into apartments, and money to continue assisting with bills when necessary.

When speaking about the grant, she added, ‘this doesn’t fix it, this gives us a great head start at ending homelessness particularly for families. But we still rely wildly on that community support.’

The Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $105.9 million in grants this year. In order to select these organizations, the fund worked with an advisory board of homelessness advocates and leaders whose expertise spans housing justice, racial equity, direct services, homelessness policy, equity for Native American communities and anti-poverty work.

For more on the The Day 1 Families Fund, click here.

If you, or someone you know is suffering from homelessness, click here.