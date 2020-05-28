One80 Place working to reopen their doors soon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mission to end and prevent homelessness for One80 Place has not been slowed by the pandemic.

While many were able to quarantine in their own homes—others were not. According to Marco Corona, the Chief Development Officer for One80 Place, they’ve been working on getting those that were in their shelter during the quarantine their own spaces.

When we think about homelessness, we think about Shelter as the solution—but ultimately when someone is still here at our shelter they are still homeless. They don’t have their own housing, they’re not in permanent housing. Marco Corona, Chief Development Officer for One80 Place

Corona said that keeping all 120 individuals initially was a concern for everyone’s health as they are sharing bathrooms and dining room spaces. With all clients being in close proximity to each other, it’s almost hard not to spread it.

After putting many up in apartments and various small hotels, they are down to 50 individuals in the shelter. Corona noted they have increased cleanings and have been doing daily screenings for all still there. While they hope to open back up sometime in June with the city’s approval—they will continue their safety protocols for some time after opening.

With so many individuals that have compromised health and compromised immunities, underlying conditions obviously as a result of sleeping out in the elements. We’ll continue to practice all of the recommended guidelines. Marco Corona, Phoner Graphic included Marco Corona, Phoner Graphic included

As for what the shelter needs, they say they are getting low on soaps, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer—similarly to everyone else. Additionally, they are always welcoming new volunteers, and those volunteers will be provided P.P.E. by One80 Place.

To learn more about One80 Place and volunteer, click here.

