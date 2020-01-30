Breaking News
Orangeburg man arrested after attacking wife with machete

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg man was arrested after attacking his wife with a 12-inch knife during an altercation.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department (OCSO), Leonard Rivers (55) has been charged with attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a residence just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a knife attack. The victim told deputies that her husband swung a machete at her multiple times following an argument in the front yard.

The report indicates that the woman suffered “life threatening injuries” and “was becoming faint due to a loss of blood as deputies tried to talk to her.” She also suffered a seizure before being transported to a hospital by EMS.  

OCSO Victim’s Advocate Jamaal Dewalt described the injuries as “an eight-inch gash across her forehead and several fingers…nearly severed.”

Witnesses told deputies that they intervened and took the knife from Rivers, then he fled on foot.

Rivers was denied bond.

