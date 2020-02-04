Origin S.C. to host free educational workshops in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local nonprofit, Origin S.C., is hosting free educational workshops throughout the month of February.

The topics include homeownership, credit, and budgeting.

The first five workshops will take place at their North Charleston location: 8084 Rivers Avenue.

The series kicked off on February 1st with a “comprehensive HUD- certified workshop” for first time homebuyers.

The next class will be held on February 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will focus on credit improvement.

On February 13th, “Making Ends Meat,” a class dedicated to “basic budgeting techniques and day to day money management strategies” will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The next four classes will focus on an introduction to home ownership, covering topics “from the mortgage application to down payment assistance.” They will take place on:

February 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

February 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

February 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (325 East Main Street, Moncks Corner).

February 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville).

Origin, S.C. encourages those interested to register, as space is limited.

To register, or request one-on-one coaching, visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843-628-3000.